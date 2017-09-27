AUD/USD: A weekly close above 0.7700/30 key - NAB

Analysts at the National Australia Bank (NAB) offer a brief technical view on the AUD/USD pair, it the wake of the recent sell-off.

Key Quotes:

“Trend

Price has traded in a broad triangle since the low of early 2016 that has neither confirmed nor rejected the multi-year downtrend. The July break above two-year range highs at 0.7835 and the 2016/2017 trend resistance at 0.7700/30 was the first piece of information in this period that has confirmed a decisive and sustainable MT uptrend bias. This comes off the back of June's impulsive upswing and further justifies a continuing multi-month uptrend. These breakouts open up the topside with the next major resistance level at 0.8250/0.8350, this being a textbook projection of the July triangle breakout. Recent weeks have seen the uptrend pause however the uptrend structure remains firm while daily closes are above 0.7808. Bigger picture only a weekly close below 0.7700/30 would negate the MT uptrend bias.

Outlook

The positive outlook that we have identified in recent months remains in play. Additional bullish confirmation will be achieved with a monthly close above the 50-month MA at 0.8030. While weekly closes remain above 0.7700/30 we target a multi-week to multi-month uptrend towards 0.8250/0.8350. ST risks have increased however with poor price action amid a negative MT momentum shift. Relatively neutral ST bias.”