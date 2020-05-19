AUD/USD: A potential breakout or backslide – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities remain focused on the Aussie as the AUD/USD pair looks like close to either a potential breakout or backslide.
Key quotes
“AUD/USD came to within a hair's width of taking out the end-April highs at 0.6570 during the European session. We would prefer not to see it break to a fresh high for this cycle. If it does, however, we think style will matter. We could probably live with a little peek that is followed quickly by a return to recent ranges.”
“A strong and sustained move above 0.6570 would make it harder to argue that we are heading lower any time soon. That would be amplified if this occurred on a daily closing basis. We would then have to look for a test of 0.6685, the spike-high from March 9 that printed just as things started to turn ugly for the AUD.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid an upbeat market mood, better ZEW figure
EUR/USD has hit new two-week highs around 1.0950, amid an upbeat market mood, driven by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 51 points. Fed Chair Powell's testimony is eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains well above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested
DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.