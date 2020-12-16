AUD/USD: A few hurdles to temper upside potential in 2021 – Rabobank

Insofar as the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) new QE policy is designed to take the edge off the attraction of the aussie as a carry trade, AUD bulls are likely to face a few hurdles in the New Year. What’s more, reports that China had formally black-listed Australia coal, if verified, would be a huge blow, economists at Rabobank brief.
Key quotes
“To date, the export goods that have been impacted by Chinese/Australian trade issues are unlikely to dent total Australian GDP significantly. These include barley, beef wine and few other agricultural exports. This week’s headlines, however, regarding coal and iron ore refer to Australia’s largest exports. Thus his increase in tensions focussed on these goods could be far costlier to Australia’s economic outlook.”
“The RBA has stated that it does not expect to increase the Cash rate for at least 3 years. Moreover, the minutes of the December policy meeting confirm that it intends to keep the size of its bond purchasing programme under review. The RBA has been candid in its explanation for why it introduced a longer dated QE programme last month. This was to reduce the attraction of relatively high yielding Australian bonds to overseas investors and thus to temper demand for the AUD.”
“In an environment marked by expectations that the Fed will continue to use its balance sheet to support the USD economy and depress the USD, AUD/USD looks set to remain well supported. However, bulls should beware of the potential pitfalls facing the AUD. We suspect upside potential will be tempered. Our 12-month forecast stands not far from current levels at AUD/USD 0.76.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.