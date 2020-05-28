- AUD/USD recovers from 0.6612 to 0.6630 and remains bid despite dismal Aussie Capex data
- Uptick in stocks and comments by RBA's Lowe look to be supporting the AUD.
AUD/USD's recovery from session lows looks set to continue despite Australia reporting a decline in the Private New Capital Expenditure plans for 2020/21.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6630, having risen from 0.6612 ahead of the data relesed at 01:30 GMT.
"Total new capital expenditure fell by -1.6% in the March quarter 2020. This follows a fall of -2.6% in the December quarter 2019," the australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report said. While the pace of decline slowed in the first quarter, the data has so far failed to provide any boost. Moreover, markets are more concerned about the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown initiated in April.
The forward-looking metrics are painting a negative picture. For instance, the second CAPEX estimate for 2020-21 came in at $90,891 million – down 7.9% lfrom the second estimate for for 2019-20 and 8.8% lower than the first estimate for 2020/21.
Even so, the Australia currency is keeping gains and could set new session highs, as Asian shares and US stock futures are flashing green on growing optimism about economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Reserve Bank of Australia's governor was out on the wires earlier today, stating that the jobless rate may not rise as high as previously expected and the stimulus package announced in March is having a desired result.
While the uptick in stocks and positive comments from RBA's Lowe favor further gains in the Aussie dollar, the escalating tensions between the US and China and the resulting yuan slide pose downside risks. The Chinese yuan fell to an eight-month low of 7.1766 on Wednesday.
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.6792
- R2 0.6736
- R1 0.6679
- PP 0.6623
-
- S1 0.6566
- S2 0.651
- S3 0.6453
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges highs on 0.6600 post-upbeat Australian Capex data
AUD/USD extends gains and looks to 0.6650 following the release of the upbeat Australian Q1 Capex data. RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s optimistic view on the economic recovery offers support to the aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce below 108.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 107.65, prints two-day winning streak. The yen is losing ground on the back of the risk-on action in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures, as investors cheer global stimulus measures. Focus on US data.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?
As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.
Gold: Bulls attack 50-hour SMA hurdle
Gold has risen to the 50-hour simple moving average hurdle (SMA) hurdle but remains trapped within Wednesday's trading range. The yellow metal is up 0.30% on the day, having charted an indecisive Doji candle on Wed.
WTI slips below $32.00 after huge API build joined trade/political tension
WTI remains pressured after flashing the heaviest loss in a month the previous day. API stockpile grew 8.731 million barrels versus an expected drop of 4.8 million barrels. EIA data, US-China story will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.