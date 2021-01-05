AUD/USD: 2020 high at 0.7742 to cap for now – Credit Suisse

The AUD/USD pair is poised to see another test of the 0.7742 late 2020 high, which the Credit Suisse analyst team looks to cap for now, in line with their bias for further USD consolidation.
Key quotes
“AUD/USD saw another test of the crucial late 2020 high at 0.7742 yesterday, before reverting back lower and coming to a halt just shy of the pivotal 13-day exponential average, currently at 0.7632. The market is seeing strength unfold again in early trading today, however further near-term consolidation is likely at this point below the 0.7742 highs.”
“With the broader uptrend still intact and a large ‘head and shoulders’ base still in place though, a break above 0.7742 is expected in due course, which would open up a move to the psychological inflection point at 0.7800 next, removal of which would see a test of the April 2018 high at 0.7816.”
“Support moves initially to 0.7691, then 0.7643, removal of which would see a renewed test of the aforementioned 13-day exponential average at 0.7632, which ideally holds to keep the market in its near term range. Below would confirm a deeper setback, with next support at 0.7557.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
