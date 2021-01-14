AUD/USD: 12-month forecast raised to 0.78 from 0.77 – Rabobank

Optimism regarding the reflection trade should be broadly supportive of the AUD but the RBA’s QE policy and trade tensions between Australia and China may keep a lid on upside potential. All in all, economists at Rabobank have raised their 12-month forecast to 0.78 for the AUD/USD pair.
“For now we expect that policy settings will remain extremely accommodative. While the reflation trade should keep AUD/USD well supported, RBA policy combined with the fear of trade tensions with China could keep a lid on further gains for AUD/USD.”
“We have revised up our 12-month target a touch to 0.78 from 0.77, but remain of the view that AUD/USD could trade broadly sideways in the months ahead.”
EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims are also eyed.
XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell
Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.
GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses
After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week where it met a tough resistance so far.