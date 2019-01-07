“There are good reasons for the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut at its meeting on Tuesday. Good ones to pause too. This is a hard one to call. One thing's clear, they haven't stopped easing yet,” noted ING's Chief Economist Head of Research, Asia-Pacific - Robert Carnell, and Francesco Pesole - FX Strategist.
Key quotes:
“Whether or not the RBA decides that a back-to-back cut is warranted at this meeting, or whether they decide to leave things for a bit and ease further at a future meeting, say August, will make very little difference to the economy. Nor will it make much difference to the unemployment rate outlook, and consequently the future for inflation relative to its 2-3% target.”
“We believe that, on the day, the balance of risks for the AUD appears skewed to the upside, considering that the markets may have overstated (78%) the probability of a rate cut at this meeting. Furthermore, the persistent market’s short positioning on the AUD suggests a higher potential for upside pressure as positions are squared.”
“In the longer term, external factors will likely be the predominant drivers of AUD/USD and the lack of a clear resolution in the US-China trade tensions suggests that a re-escalation is still possible. A cut in July or August by the RBA may, therefore, have a limited impact on the long-term AUD outlook. As long as the central bank maintains its easing bias, the upside potential for AUD will likely be limited, leaving it to trade-related news to move the market. “
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls on trade truce, weak data
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold plummets to over 1-week lows, closer to $1380 level
Gold added to its bearish weekly gap opening below the key $1400 psychological mark and dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.