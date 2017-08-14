AUD: Spec positioning appeared to be a headwind - Westpac

AUD: Spec positioning appeared to be a headwind - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Sean Callow, Research Analyst at Westpac, explains that they pointed out earlier that spec positioning appeared to be a headwind for AUD “in the event of any rise in risk aversion or broad USD bounces” and have had both of these in recent days and AUD/USD has indeed struggled, probing lows since 18 July (RBA Jul minutes).
Key Quotes
“Still, AUD has held up fairly well on many crosses, even against the euro which normally outperforms as risk aversion rises. Commodity prices remain a source of support, with our Aust export price index reaching 3 month highs.”
“Australia’s domestic mood is mixed but decent enough to leave market pricing for the RBA cash rate about flat into year-end. Business sentiment is very strong, consumers are pessimistic but not dramatically so. Wages growth should remain low but the RBA is ready for this, while any July jobs disappointment would be seen in the context of the recent rebound. Overall, if global jitters persist then AUD/USD could probe 0.7800.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.