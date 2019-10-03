Sean Callow, analyst at Westpac, suggests that the half cent fall in AUD/USD over the week is quite a resilient performance considering the past week has included global markets being shaken by a collapse in a key US manufacturing survey to a 10 year low, the S&P 500 kicking off Q4 by sliding to 5 week lows and of course the RBA rate cut.
Key Quotes
“To be sure, the fall has produced a fresh low (0.6671) since March 2009. And while the A$ TWI is slightly above early August lows, the RBA should be content that its decision to cut the cash rate to 0.75% and reiterate that it “is prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed” will ensure the Aussie doesn’t see any of the “unhelpful” appreciation we discussed last week.”
“The RBA Board statement and subsequent speech by Governor Lowe should keep markets leaning firmly towards further easing. But whether AUD suffers any renewed pressure on this front near term is debatable. Pricing for a 5 November rate cut to 0.50% is an awkward 45-50% and may well remain finely balanced at least until we have some clarity on USChina trade talks, which look to be set for 10-11 October.”
“Short term, AUD also has limited guidance from China, with mainland markets closed until Tuesday. AUD/USD price action suggests it could hold its ground around 0.6700 into the trade talks. The fall in US yield support also limits the downside on the pair, with January 2020 Fed funds implied yields -11bp on the week to 1.49%, a 4 week yield low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains amid new tariffs, global worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. New American tariffs on EU goods also weigh. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains cautious as EU examines Johnson's new Brexit plan
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, marginally down. PM Johnson's new Brexit plan has not been rejected outright by the EU as talks continue. UK Services PMI disappointed with 49.5 points.
USD/JPY rebounds from 1-1/2 week lows, up little around 107.25 region
Concerns about global growth continue to benefit the JPY’s relative safe-haven status. Sliding US bond yields/Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Traders now look forward to the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for some impetus.
Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.
Forex Today: Recession fears weigh boosts gold, EU digesting Boris Johnson's new plan, new trade front
The market mood remains damp after the US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with 135K, joining the weak ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) – which increased concerns of a recession.