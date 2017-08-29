AUD: prospects look constructive – TDS

AUD: prospects look constructive – TDSBy Pablo Piovano
Analysts at TD Securities assessed the prospects for the Aussie Dollar.
Key Quotes
“Strong Australian employment reports for the last four months support the RBA’s cautious optimism and removal of the downside to the wages growth outlook. Retail sales have been stronger than expected, and building approvals have picked up again, in recent months. We maintain that higher rates are ultimately needed to attract offshore capital and address rising household imbalances”.
“We have lifted our AUD profile to reflect greater USD weakness. Commodity prices provide a strong tailwind while interest rate differentials are yet to be a drag on the currency”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.