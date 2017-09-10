AUD: Particularly vulnerable below 0.7690/00 this week - NAB

AUD: Particularly vulnerable below 0.7690/00 this week - NABBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at National Australia Bank (NAB) offer their outlook on the Australian dollar this week, as published in its morning note.
Key Quotes:
“AUD is particularly vulnerable to any break of the 0.7690/00 area this week
China data and their return to global commodity markets after a week holiday, and local business and consumer confidence reading this week area all important, at a time when speculative position on the AUD remains close to 2013 highs
AUD made its lowest level since a July 14 offshore on Friday (0.7733) before a small pull back.
RBA Board member Ian Harper is his WSJ interview on Friday, was s lamenting slow wage growth/household income which he said "if it lost momentum, might be the basis for some sort of policy action".
He also noted that the level of the Australian dollar also remains an inhibitor to growth even after recent falls "You wouldn't want to be jumping the gun and tightening too quickly" Harper said.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.