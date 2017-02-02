AUD outperforming the G10's - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that AUD is up over 1.0% from Wednesday’s close and outperforming all of the G10 currencies.

Key Quotes:

"AUD/USD is outperforming all of the G10 currencies.on the back of stronger than expected trade figures with a record A$3.5bn surplus for December driven by sizeable increases in exports of iron ore and coal."

"AUD has made a clear break of 0.76, hitting fresh multi-month highs just below 0.77."

"The stronger data should provide confidence to RBA policymakers ahead of next week’s policy decision."

"The RBA is widely expected to hold at 1.50%."