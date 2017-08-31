AUD/NZD's outlook: a break of 1.1080 is possible - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac have offered their outlook for the antipodean cross and rates.

Key Quotes:

"AUD/NZD 1 day: Potential for further upside beyond 1.1080 if iron ore remains elevated and NZ election uncertainty persists.

AUD/NZD 1-3 month: A retest of the 1.1000 area seen in March is possible if iron ore’s rally since mid-June continues and global risk sentiment remains elevated. (29 Aug)

AU swap yields 1 day: The 3yr should open around 2.08%, the 10yr around 2.81%.

AU swap yields 1-3 month: Our RBA outlook (on hold for some time) is anchoring short-maturity interest rates and should keep 3yr swap rates in a 1.8% to 2.3% range, as long as core inflation remains below 2%. Longer maturity rates will largely follow US rates. (8 Aug)

NZ swap yields 1 day: NZ 2yr swap rates should open unchanged at 2.19%, the 10yr down 1bp at 3.14%, in response to US interest rates movement overnight.

NZ swap yields 1-3 month: Our RBNZ outlook (on hold throughout 2018) is anchoring is anchoring short-maturity interest rates and should keep 2yr swap rates in a 2.1% to 2.6% range, as long as inflation remains below 2%. Longer maturity rates will largely follow US rates. (8 Aug)"