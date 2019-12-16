AUD/NZD unable to find corrective traction, but trade progress is a positive for AUD

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD has been correcting the November slide but struggles to follow through. 
  • Trade hype should underpin the upside potential for a sustained recovery. 

AUD/NZD has been stabilising this month on the downside. AUD was buoyed on trade news has been struggling to get any additional lift vs the kiwi as markets remain wary of positioning ahead of key domestic data releases. 

AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0427 and has been holding between a low of 1.0422 and a high of 1.0436 in early Asia. While trade has been the catalyst in markets of late, today we get back to core fundamentals with the RBA minutes today, and then it will be all eyes remain on AU labour data (due Thursday).

Risk-on supporting AUD over NZD

Meanwhile, the US stocks on Wall Street were closing at their highest all-time closes on the euphoria that a trade deal between the US and China will be signed next month. Government bond yields are slightly higher while the US dollar was mostly softer – AUD/USD ticked up to 0.6885 and the kiwi was net flat on the day at 0.6595.

The Australian government’s mid-year update revealed the broadly expected lowering of projected budget surpluses yesterday and weaker growth and slower wages relative to the April budget were reflected although  AUD was showing little or no response to the MYEFO. Stronger than expected Chinese Nov industrial production data, with 6.2%yr the fastest growth pace since June will likely be an underpinning factor for the cross. Also, Dr Copper continued its northerly trajectory, buoyed by the trade deal news and hit the highest close since May of this year, up 1.07% on the day, though closing just shy of $6,200 – another supporting factor for AUD. 

As for rates, the Australian three-year government bond yields remained around 0.78%, 10-year yields up from 1.17% to 1.23%. Markets are pricing a 40% chance of easing at the Feb Reserve Bank of Australia meeting while for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the market pricing implies only a 10% chance of easing in February.

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0429
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.0423
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0516
Daily SMA50 1.065
Daily SMA100 1.0635
Daily SMA200 1.0575
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0489
Previous Daily Low 1.0419
Previous Weekly High 1.0489
Previous Weekly Low 1.0379
Previous Monthly High 1.0867
Previous Monthly Low 1.0521
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0463
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0398
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0328
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0468
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0514
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0539

 

 

