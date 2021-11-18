AUD/NZD trades around 1.0400 level, the kiwi may prove resilience

- The Antipodeans remain relatively weaker against the US dollar, the kiwi less so.
- AUD/NZD awaits RBNZ Inflation Expectations data, Luci Ellis speech.
- The kiwi is resilient amidst the most aggressive rate hike cycle.
AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0383, up 0.06%, rebounding after Wednesday FX action. The spot may be reacting hot and cold in line with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBAs) latest announcement for borrowers with jobs. RBA governor Philip Lowe iterated an official interest rate hike is very unlikely in 2022 and may still not happen until 2024.
Recently, the kiwi dollar has had too much of a good thing. Rising rate hike probabilities from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is one of them, but it can be a source of weakness for the pair's health. Rates markets are pricing in a 25-bps rate hike at each RBNZ meeting through the end of 2022. Many experts say it would be the most aggressive rate hike cycle by any major central bank since the post-global Financial Crisis era.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs feel the Antipodeans are likely to remain weaker against the US dollar, but the kiwi's resilience will prosper.
The investment bank said, "Our views on the RBA are fairly dovish, as the economy faces softer wage and inflation dynamics and risks from a potential slowdown in Chinese growth. Our forecasts for AUD, as a result, are fairly negative versus USD over a 12-month horizon."
"In contrast, our forecasts for the RBNZ are far less dovish, though our projections of the terminal rate are lower than market expectations, and we expect NZD to be dragged down vs USD along with AUD," it added.
AUD/NZD traders will now look ahead to RBNZ Inflation Expectations for the fourth quarter and RBA Assistant Governor Luci Ellis' speech for further incentive.
AUD/NZD technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0379
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1.0439
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0429
|Daily SMA50
|1.0428
|Daily SMA100
|1.0483
|Daily SMA200
|1.0628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0458
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0328
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0615
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0435
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.042
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0494
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
