AUD/NZD technical analysis: Soft NZ employment data keep 1.0850/52 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD stays positive above 200-week SMA.
  • Bulls will look towards inverse “head and shoulders” beyond the key resistance area.

With the quarterly data from New Zealand keeping AUD/NZD bulls pleased, the quote takes the bids to 1.0810 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

New Zealand’s (NZ) third quarter (q3) employment report sound overall downbeat with Unemployment Rate declining to 4.2% from 4.1% forecast and 3.9% prior whereas Employment Change was marked lower than 0.3% expected to 0.2%. On the contrary, Participation Rate rose beyond 70.3 mark to match 70.4 prior while the Labour Cost Index (QoQ) came in at expectations of 0.6% versus 0.8% prior.

As a result, the pair extends its U-turn from 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). However, 1.0850/52 area, comprising highs marked in late-September and also during early November 2018, stands tall to challenge the bulls.

In case prices rally beyond 1.0852 on a weekly closing basis, an inverse “head and shoulders” formation will need to be confirmed by a break above 1.0895 – 1.0900 to extend the run-up.

Meanwhile, the pair’s downside below 200-week SMA level of 1.0712 highlights October lows surrounding 1.0640 to sellers.

AUD/NZD weekly chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0806
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.42%
Today daily open 1.0761
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0733
Daily SMA50 1.0724
Daily SMA100 1.06
Daily SMA200 1.0553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0772
Previous Daily Low 1.0706
Previous Weekly High 1.0827
Previous Weekly Low 1.0712
Previous Monthly High 1.0827
Previous Monthly Low 1.0643
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0731
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0721
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.068
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0655
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0787
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0853

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

