AUD/NZD technical analysis: Sellers keep lurking around 4H 200MA

- 200 bar moving average limits the upside with 1.0535/25 acting as strong downside support.
- The limited upside prevails on the MA break compared to a larger gap on the down if breaking 1.0525.
Sustained trading beneath 200-bar simple moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 200MA) presently drags the AUD/NZD pair towards 1.0580 during early Wednesday.
As a result, the quote is likely to revisit the 1.0555 immediate support while 1.0525/35 horizontal area comprising early April high and latest lows can question sellers afterward.
In a case where prices slip under 1.0525, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March – April rise near 1.0450 could quickly flash on bears’ radar.
On the flipside, 4H 200 MA level of 1.0600 acts as near-term important resistance as a break of which can trigger the pair’s advances to 1.0625 and 1.0670 numbers to the north.
Should there be increased buying past-1.0670, April month top surrounding 1.0735 could be on the bulls’ list.
AUD/NZD 4-Hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 1.0602
- R2 1.0593
- R1 1.0582
- PP 1.0572
-
- S1 1.0561
- S2 1.0552
- S3 1.054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
