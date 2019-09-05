AUD/NZD Technical Analysis: Capped again by critical resistance zone at 1.0700

- The AUD/NZD back on August 5 started a rally from the intraday low at 1.0260; two days ago it reached 1.0706, the highest level since May. The rally was capped again by the 1.0700 zone, a strong resistance that is in place since mid-November.
- The bullish momentum eased over the last three days after being rejected from above 1.0700, but the bias still points to the upside. So far no signals of a correction are seen. Price could move in the 1.0625-1.0700 range over the next sessions.
- A daily close on top of 1.0700 would signal more gains ahead over the medium term.
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD
Overview
Today last price1.069
Today Daily Change0.0002
Today Daily Change %0.02
Today daily open1.0688
Trends
Daily SMA201.0576
Daily SMA501.0496
Daily SMA1001.0535
Daily SMA2001.0511
Levels
Previous Daily High1.071
Previous Daily Low1.0663
Previous Weekly High1.0696
Previous Weekly Low1.053
Previous Monthly High1.0696
Previous Monthly Low1.0263
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.0692
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.0681
Daily Pivot Point S11.0664
Daily Pivot Point S21.064
Daily Pivot Point S31.0618
Daily Pivot Point R11.0711
Daily Pivot Point R21.0733
Daily Pivot Point R31.0757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
