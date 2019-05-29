AUD/NZD Technical Analysis: Bullish breakout, potential target at 1.0650

  • A decline of the Kiwi boosted the AUD/NZD that broke a 7-day consolidation range to the upside, rising on top of the critical resistance (now support) at 1.0600. 
  • If the Aussie remains on top, the bias would favor more gains ahead. The next target to the upside is seen at 1.0645/50. Above the next resistance might be seen at 1.0675. 
  • The bullish tone is likely to remain in place as long as it holds above 1.0550/60, a confluence of an uptrend line and the 55-day EMA. Key moving averages are turning north again, offering support to the constructive bias for the Aussie. 

AUD/NZD Daily chart

AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD 4-hour chart

AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0617
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.0582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0579
Daily SMA50 1.0548
Daily SMA100 1.0506
Daily SMA200 1.063
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0592
Previous Daily Low 1.0554
Previous Weekly High 1.0601
Previous Weekly Low 1.0544
Previous Monthly High 1.0734
Previous Monthly Low 1.0401
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0577
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0569
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.056
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0538
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0522
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0598
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0614
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0636

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength

USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength

The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.

USD/JPY News

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”

Read more

Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA

Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA

Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.

Gold News

