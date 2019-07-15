AUD/NZD technical analysis: Below key MAs after NZ CPI, before RBA minutes

- AUD/NZD remains below 21-day EMA after New Zealand CPI data.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement holds the key to declines towards 1.0400.
- Sellers await RBA minutes for fresh direction.
Even if New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data recently matched market consensus, AUD/NZD traders await RBA minutes while the quote takes the rounds to 1.0477 during early Tuesday morning in Asia.
New Zealand’s second quarter (Q2) CPI met 1.7% and 0.6% forecasts for YoY and QoQ numbers but remained well on the lower end of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) 1-3% target range. Moving on, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting that can guide the pair that’s presently trading below key moving averages (MAs).
A 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March – April upside limit the quote’s immediate upside around 1.0497 and 1.0505, a break of which highlights 100-day EMA level of 1.0533 and the multiple resistance area around 1.0555/60.
Should there be additional rise past-1.0560, 200-day EMA level of 1.0580 seem key to bulls.
On the contrary, pair’s declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0450 can direct prices lower towards 1.0425 and then to the 1.0400 numbers to the south.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 1.0635
- R2 1.0594
- R1 1.0541
- PP 1.05
-
- S1 1.0447
- S2 1.0406
- S3 1.0353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes with modest losses at around 1.1260
The EUR/USD finished the day in the red despite broad dollar’s weakness prevailed. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day affected the market’s mood, reviving concerns about a global economic downturn.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY recovers to upper half of daily range, trades near 108
After spending the first half of the day near the 107.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair has gained traction in the last hour and posted small gains.
Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.