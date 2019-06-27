AUD/NZD technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo. holds the key to 1.0400

- AUD/NZD bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement after mixed NZ data.
- A downside break could recall March-end, early-April lows surrounding 1.0400.
Given the New Zealand’s ANZ data flashing mixed results, the AUD/NZD pair took a U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March-April upside to trade near 1.0467 amid Asian session on Thursday.
New Zealand's June month ANZ Activity Outlook grew past-7.8% forecast to 8.0% but Business Confidence dropped below -22.7 market consensus to -38.1.
While the pullback from the key support and the near oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicates the pair’s further increase, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) can question the rise near 1.0500/1.0510.
If bulls manage to clear 1.0510 upside barrier, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.0560 and 200-day SMA level of 1.0587 may flash on their radar.
On the flipside, pair’s decline below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0449 can quickly fetch the quote to March-end, early-April bottoms around 1.0400.
During the pair’s additional weakness past-1.0400, March 20 high of 1.0383 and the same month’s low of 1.0275 can please the sellers.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0466
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.0456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0542
|Daily SMA50
|1.0574
|Daily SMA100
|1.0507
|Daily SMA200
|1.0589
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0543
|Previous Daily Low
|1.044
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0591
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0478
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0728
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.052
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0503
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0623
The overall PCE price increase is expected to fall to 0.1% in May from 0.3% in April. Annual inflation is predicted to be stable at 1.5%. The core PCE monthly rate is forecast to be unchanged at 0.2% as is the yearly rate at 1.6%.