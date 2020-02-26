AUD/NZD Technical Analysis: 50% Fibonacci question bears below 200-bar SMA

- AUD/NZD seesaws near a two-week low.
- RSI conditions join the key Fibonacci retracement level to raise questions for the bears.
- A 12-day-old falling resistance line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limit immediate upside.
AUD/NZD extends the latest declines to 1.0400, the lowest since February 13, 2019, during the early Asian session on Thursday. New Zealand’s January month trade data could be considered as the latest fundamental catalyst for the pair.
Read: NZD/USD refreshes four-month low under 0.6300 after New Zealand Trade Balance
Even so, the pair is yet to provide a sustained break of 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from January 29 to February 11, around 1.0399., which holds the key to further declines targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0373.
In a case where the AUD/NZD prices keep declining below 1.0370, 1.0325 and 1.0290 are likely levels to lure the bears.
Though, weak RSI conditions and the strength of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level seem to favor the pair’s pullback. In doing so, 1.0430 can act as the immediate resistance to watch whereas a confluence of short-term falling trend line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 1.0455/60 can question the buyers afterward.
If at all the quote manages to cross 1.0460, it becomes capable of piercing 1.0500 mark.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
