AUD/NZD technical analysis: 200-day SMA holds the spotlight amid sluggish Aussie data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 200-day SMA continues to limit the pair’s upside.
  • 50-day SMA seems immediate support.

With the big miss in Australia’s private capital expenditure and weaker than expected building permits, AUD/NZD took a step back from 200-day SMA as it seesaws near 1.0625 during early Thursday.

First quarter private capital expenditure slipped beneath +0.5% forecast and +2.0% prior to -1.7$ while monthly building permits dropped below 0.0% market consensus to -4.7% during April.

With 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 1.0625 limiting its near-term upside, chances of its drop to 1.0600 can’t be denied ruled out.

However, 50-day SMA level of 1.0560 and 1.0505/1.0500 support confluence comprising 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March to April upside can confine quote’s further downside.

On the contrary, a successful break of 1.0625 enables the pair to aim for 1.0645 and 1.0670 whereas 1.0720 and 1.0735 could entertain buyers afterward.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0625
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.0622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0581
Daily SMA50 1.0554
Daily SMA100 1.0506
Daily SMA200 1.0628
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0631
Previous Daily Low 1.0572
Previous Weekly High 1.0601
Previous Weekly Low 1.0544
Previous Monthly High 1.0734
Previous Monthly Low 1.0401
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0608
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0595
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0549
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0527
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0645
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0667
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0704

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2630 amid fresh wave of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2630 amid fresh wave of Brexit headlines

With the latest news report concerning the new Brexit deal crossing wires, the GBP/USD pair trades near 1.2630 during early Thursday. The pair posted third back to back loss by the end of Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Price holds steady in Tokyo, awaits U.S. GDP data

USD/JPY: Price holds steady in Tokyo, awaits U.S. GDP data

USD/JPY is flat in the Asia session, awaiting a catalyst as markets absorb trade war risks. USD/JPY stands at 109.59 between a range of 109.52/64.

USD/JPY News

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”

Read more

Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

The technical outlook is much the same midweek as it was at the start of the week. The price is oscillating around the 20-D EMA losing sights of the channel resistance. A re-run of the downside will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2630 amid fresh wave of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2630 amid fresh wave of Brexit headlines

With the latest news report concerning the new Brexit deal crossing wires, the GBP/USD pair trades near 1.2630 during early Thursday. The pair posted third back to back loss by the end of Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Price holds steady in Tokyo, awaits U.S. GDP data

USD/JPY: Price holds steady in Tokyo, awaits U.S. GDP data

USD/JPY is flat in the Asia session, awaiting a catalyst as markets absorb trade war risks. USD/JPY stands at 109.59 between a range of 109.52/64.

USD/JPY News

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”

Read more

Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

The technical outlook is much the same midweek as it was at the start of the week. The price is oscillating around the 20-D EMA losing sights of the channel resistance. A re-run of the downside will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  