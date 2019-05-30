AUD/NZD technical analysis: 200-day SMA holds the spotlight amid sluggish Aussie data

- 200-day SMA continues to limit the pair’s upside.
- 50-day SMA seems immediate support.
With the big miss in Australia’s private capital expenditure and weaker than expected building permits, AUD/NZD took a step back from 200-day SMA as it seesaws near 1.0625 during early Thursday.
First quarter private capital expenditure slipped beneath +0.5% forecast and +2.0% prior to -1.7$ while monthly building permits dropped below 0.0% market consensus to -4.7% during April.
With 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 1.0625 limiting its near-term upside, chances of its drop to 1.0600 can’t be denied ruled out.
However, 50-day SMA level of 1.0560 and 1.0505/1.0500 support confluence comprising 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March to April upside can confine quote’s further downside.
On the contrary, a successful break of 1.0625 enables the pair to aim for 1.0645 and 1.0670 whereas 1.0720 and 1.0735 could entertain buyers afterward.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0625
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0581
|Daily SMA50
|1.0554
|Daily SMA100
|1.0506
|Daily SMA200
|1.0628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0631
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0601
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0544
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0734
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0401
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0704
