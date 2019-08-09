AUD/NZD technical analysis: 100/200 DMA cap upside amid speech from RBA’s Lowe

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMA) restrict immediate upside of the AUD/NZD pair.
  • 1.0458 becomes close support contrasting nearby resistance comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • RBA’s Lowe provides dovish testimony before the House of Representatives.

Despite trading near four-week high, AUD/NZD fails to extend its run-up while taking rounds to 1.0500 during the Asian session on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is speaking in front of the House of Representatives. His latest comments showed readiness to adopt unconventional measures at the same praising weakness of the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Limiting the pair’s immediate upside is 1.0520/22 confluence comprising 100/200-DMA, a break of which can propel prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April – August declines, at 1.0553.

In a case where the quote rises past-1.553, mid-June month high near 1.0591 could please buyers.

On the downside, 1.0458 acts as nearby support ahead of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0442.

Given the pair’s sustained downpour beneath 1.0442, sellers can aim for sub-1.0400 mark.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0506
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.0496
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0424
Daily SMA50 1.048
Daily SMA100 1.052
Daily SMA200 1.0521
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0523
Previous Daily Low 1.0459
Previous Weekly High 1.0458
Previous Weekly Low 1.0328
Previous Monthly High 1.0554
Previous Monthly Low 1.0383
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0498
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0483
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0462
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0428
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0398
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0526
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0557
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0591

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

