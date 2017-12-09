AUD/NZD: target 1.0925? - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered their outlook for the antipodeans and rates.

Key Quotes:

"AUD/NZD 1 day: Broke below a two week sideways range of 1.1030 and 1.1145, signaling more to come (technical target 1.0925) in this corrective move.

AUD/NZD 1-3 month: A retest of the 1.1200 area seen in April is possible if iron ore’s rally since mid-June continues and global risk sentiment remains elevated. (4 Sep)

AU swap yields 1 day: The 3yr should open around 2.11%, the 10yr around 2.85%.

AU swap yields 1-3 month: Our RBA outlook (on hold for some time) is anchoring short-maturity interest rates and should keep 3yr swap rates in a 1.8% to 2.3% range, as long as core inflation remains below 2%. Longer maturity rates will largely follow US rates. (8 Aug).

NZ swap yields 1 day: NZ 2yr swap rates should open up 1bp at 2.16%, the 10yr up 2bp at 3.09%, in response to US interest rates movement overnight.

NZ swap yields 1-3 month: Our RBNZ outlook (on hold throughout 2018) is anchoring short-maturity interest rates and should keep 2yr swap rates in a 2.1% to 2.6% range, as long as inflation remains below 2%. Longer maturity rates will largely follow US rates."