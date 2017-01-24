AUD/NZD tanks on heightened odds of RBA rate cut

AUD/NZD tanks on heightened odds of RBA rate cutBy Omkar Godbole
All love is lost between AUD and markets following the release of a dismal Aussie inflation data.
AUD/NZD dropped to a session low of 1.0414; down 0.40% on the day.
Australia short duration bond yields drop
The two-year yield fell one basis point, while the 3-year yield shed close to two basis points. The weakness in the yields at the short-end of the curve highlights heightened odds of the RBA rate cut.
The markets were pricing-in only 8% probability of RBA rate cut ahead of the data release. This means, there is scope for a further drop in the Aussie.
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
The cross was last seen trading around 1.0420. A break below 1.04 (zero figure) would expose support at 1.0375 (Dec 14 low), under which losses could be extended to 1.0362 (76.4% of Sep low - Oct high). On the other hand, a break above 1.0441 (previous day’s low) would shift risk in favor of a rise to 1.0465 (Jan 18 low) and 1.05 (100-DMA).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Shrinking
|1W
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|Low