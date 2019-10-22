AUD/NZD struggles with the 1.07 handle, submerged by bearish MAs

- NZ trade balance does little to support NZD materially.
- However, 200 4-hour moving and 21-day moving averages weigh.
AUD/NZD remains on the backfoot and the latest data supports an upside bias in the Kiwi. Both the Aussie and Kiwi have garnered strength from trade-deal traction and a general risk-on tone although there are still plenty of potential road bumps along the way.
Trump insists that all is going to plan and has been quite vocal about it - The US and China aim to sign into a contract in November in Chile when they meet, and this will hopefully be making way and allowing for negotiations for a phase-2 deal to take place.
Central bank outlook
Meanwhile, from a central bank perspective, "Australian 3yr government bond yields fell from 0.79% to 0.76%, the 10yr yield from 1.18% to 1.13%. Markets are pricing 5bp of easing at the 5 Nov RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.50% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). Market pricing for RBNZ is for 21bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.67%," analysts at Westpac explained.
AUD/NZD levels
On a technical basis, the 200 4-hour moving average, as well as the 50 and the 21-day moving averages are a roadblock for the bulls aiming for a close above the 1.07 figure. Bears will be looking for a move to the 1.0630s and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement located around 1.0620.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.