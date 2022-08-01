One thing worth considering is that the Labor Cost Index is expecting an improvement to 1.1% from 0.7% on a quarterly basis. The inflation rate is sky-rocketing in the kiwi zone, and households need higher paychecks to offset the higher consumer expenditure.

On the kiwi front, investors are focusing on the release of the employment data, which is due on Wednesday. A decent performance is expected on the labor front as the Employment Change will likely improve significantly to 0.4% from the prior print of 0.1%. Also, the Unemployment Rate is expected to trim to 3.1% vs 3.2% in the previous figure.

Per the market consensus, the RBA will elevate its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) consecutively for the third time. An announcement of the same will accelerate the OCR to 1.85%. RBA Governor Philip Lowe is bound to announce a rate hike as price pressures have climbed to 6.1% in Australia's second quarter of CY2022. Earlier, the inflation rate was recorded at 5.1%. A 100 bps increment in price pressures could be contained by policy tightening measures.

The AUD/NZD pair faces barricades around the round-level resistance of 1.1100 in the early Tokyo session. The cross displayed a minor pullback after printing a fresh weekly low of 1.1076. The pair is likely to show volatile moves as investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and employment data in the kiwi zone.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.