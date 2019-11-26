AUD/NZD stays near three-month low after NZ trade balance, eyes on speech from RBNZ’s Orr

  • AUD/NZD remains on the back foot after upbeat New Zealand (NZ) data.
  • Traders will now look for RBNZ’s Orr’s speech for fresh clues.

AUD/NZD takes rounds to 1.0560, near to the three-month low of 1.30543 flashed the previous day, on early Asian session on Wednesday. The quote shows less reaction to the October month trade balance data from New Zealand ahead of another key event.

New Zealand’s October month Trade Balance rose from $-1621M forecast and $-1319M (revised) prior to $-1013M on a monthly basis whereas the yearly figures recovered from $-5.33M to $-5.04M. Further, exports grew from $4.36B (revised) prior to $5.03B whereas Imports grew to $6.05B from $5.68B (revised).

The New Zealand dollar (NZD) shows a mild uptick to the data but refrained from a major move as markets await a speech from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr who is to hold a press conference about the Financial Stability Report, in Wellington.

Comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe couldn’t stop the AUD/NZD pair from declining to three month low. The RBA Governor said that quantitative easing would be considered if the cash rate fell to 0.25% but considered that scenario to be “extremely unlikely”. The reason could be the New Zealand dollar’s (NZD) broad strength after the RBNZ release of the bi-annual Financial Stability Review report.  The central bank left Loan to Value Ratio (LVR) unchanged, as expected, while praising the recent recovery in the housing market.

Technical Analysis

With the price dip below 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-November rise, August month low near 1.0830 will be the key to watch as it holds the gate for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0494. On the upside break of 1.0565 including 50% Fibonacci retracement, the quote could aim for 1.0630.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.056
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 1.0577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0715
Daily SMA50 1.0727
Daily SMA100 1.0631
Daily SMA200 1.057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0602
Previous Daily Low 1.057
Previous Weekly High 1.0702
Previous Weekly Low 1.0571
Previous Monthly High 1.0827
Previous Monthly Low 1.0643
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0582
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.059
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0564
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0551
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0532
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0596
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0615
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0628

 

 

Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

USD/JPY recovers above 109 as 10-year US T-bond yield rebounds from daily lows

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

