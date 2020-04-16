AUD/NZD sideways across key support ahead of Aussie jobs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD consolidates in a bad time for commodity-FX.
  • NZD underperformed on most crosses and the Aussie felt the pain of softer metal prices.

AUD/NZD is consolidating just above 1.05 as the price forms a topping zone between the 200-DMA and 1.0572 ahead of key events for both the bird and Aussie. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading between 1.0525 and 1.0549 at 1.0526.

It was a bad day for commodity-FX and the complex as a whole as the US dollar picked up a safe-haven bid on deteriorating sentiment for both COVID-19 curve and the global economy.  The NZD underperformed on most crosses and the Aussie felt the pain of softer metal prices amid growing concerns that Chinese measures will struggle to offset the weakening economic growth around the world. Copper swooped lower and Iron ore futures were mixed as traders try to make sense of the economic backdrop. 

The IMF estimates $8 trillion has been spent by countries fighting COVID-19 and in its latest forecast for Asia, it states, "Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an 'unprecedented' toll on the region's service sector and major export destinations," as reported by Reuters. More on that here:

Meanwhile, we have the AU employment data today at the top of the hour:

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0562
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.0548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0303
Daily SMA50 1.0355
Daily SMA100 1.0383
Daily SMA200 1.0508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0573
Previous Daily Low 1.0512
Previous Weekly High 1.0552
Previous Weekly Low 1.0211
Previous Monthly High 1.0536
Previous Monthly Low 0.9924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0535
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.055
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0516
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0483
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0454
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0577
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0606
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0638

 

 

