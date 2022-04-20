  • AUD/NZD climbs above 1.0990 swiftly after the kiwi CPI misses estimates.
  • A minor fall in the NZ inflation will not scale down the hawkish tone of the RBNZ.
  • Investors will keep an eye over the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.

The AUD/NZD pair is experiencing a juggernaut demand as the Statistic New Zealand has reported the yearly inflation print at 6.9%. The numbers have arrived a little lower than the expectation of 7%, which are still keeping the odds of one more hike in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Along with this, the quarterly kiwi Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure has dropped to 1.8% against the preliminary reading of 2%.

Last week, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr elevated its OCR by 50 basis points (bps). This was the fourth consecutive rate hike by the RBNZ, which took its OCR to 1.5%. In a statement, the central bank dictated that this was the biggest rate hike in more than 20 years, whose sole purpose was to reduce the risks of inflation at best. A larger than expected move by the RBNZ will provide flexibility to the central bank in further interest rate decisions. It is worth noting that the RBNZ has been one of the most aggressive central banks, which is bringing the grounded rates to the neutral one quickly.

On the Aussie front, rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are not seen yet as RBA policymakers have not found any price pressures that could force the agency to bring rate hikes on the table. Meanwhile, investors are focusing on S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, which will release on Friday. A preliminary estimate is seen at 57.8 against the prior print of 57.7.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0983
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.0939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0856
Daily SMA50 1.0776
Daily SMA100 1.0694
Daily SMA200 1.0574
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0968
Previous Daily Low 1.0883
Previous Weekly High 1.0983
Previous Weekly Low 1.0798
Previous Monthly High 1.0888
Previous Monthly Low 1.0606
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0936
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0916
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0845
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0977
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1062

 

 

