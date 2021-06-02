AUD/NZD set to extend gains beyond 1.0700 ahead of Aussie GDP data

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • AUD/NZD accumulates gains in the Asian session.
  • Upbeat economic data underpins the demand for the aussie.
  • Kiwi gains diminish post-RBNZ hawkish view.

AUD/NZD extendes the previous two session gains on Wednesday. The cross-currency pair staged a rebound from the multi-month low at 1.0597 on Thursday and posted single day gains post RBA interest rate decision on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD trades at 1.0701, up 0.20% for the day.

The Reserve bank of Australia (RBA) maintained the status-quo on interest rate in its June monetary policy meeting. The RBA dovish stance on the future course of action diverged with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)  hawkish forward guidance in the previous week, which surprised the market.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia Head of Economic Analysis Bradley Jones said that the economic outlook remains optimistic with the surprising strength of the economy so far. The Aussie ticked a little higher as a reaction made to the comments.

Aussie remains upbeat on strong economic data, the IHS Manufacturing PMI rose 60.4 in May, beating market expectations at 59.9. Aussie gained on the higher readings.

On the other hand, kiwi gains are fading now, the latest Australia and New Zealand Bank (ANZ) survey, revealed that the New Zealand economy is struggling to meet demand on rising cost and inflationary pressure. The New Zealand Terms of Trade came at 0.1% in May in line with the market expectations. 

As for now, traders are looking for the release of Australian Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for fresh trading opportunities.

If the readings came above the market expectations, then it could further boost the performance of AUD.

AUD/NZD Additional Levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0703
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.0684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0734
Daily SMA50 1.0785
Daily SMA100 1.0763
Daily SMA200 1.0736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0705
Previous Daily Low 1.0622
Previous Weekly High 1.0799
Previous Weekly Low 1.06
Previous Monthly High 1.0851
Previous Monthly Low 1.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0654
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0636
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0587
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0553
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0719
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0753
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0802

 

 

EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200

EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200

EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.

GBP/USD News

Three reasons why Cardano price could rally to $7.50

Three reasons why Cardano price could rally to $7.50

Cardano price emerged from a descending channel on May 30 on the four-hour chart, lifting ADA from below the 2018 high at $1.39 and over the 61.8% retracement of the May correction at $1.69. 

Read more

US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity

US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity

US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.

Read more

