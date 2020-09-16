AUD/NZD seeks out lower levels as Kiwi remains best performing G10

- AUD/NZD bears taking full charge as price melts below resistance structures.
- The market will look ahead to the RBNZ, unfazed by GDP beat.
AUD/NZD has created lower lows as the kiwi continues its plight to fly high above its counterparts.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0848, flat on the session so far in a 1.0832 and 1.0852 range.
The latest event came with the New Zealand Gross Domestic Produce data which beat expectations which fell a seasonally adjusted 12.2 percent in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday.
Key notes
- GDP prod based (QoQ) sa (Q2): -12.2% (est -12.8%, prev -1.6%).
- GDP prod based (YoY) sa (Q2): -12.4% (est -13.3%, prev -0.2%).
- Annual average prod-based GDP -2.0 pct in second Q vs year ago (Reuters poll -2.3 pct).
- Q2 s/adj expenditure-based GDP -9.8 pct on pvs quarter (Reuters poll -13.0 pct).
The bird was unfazed by this though and while it was a beat, the data is backwards looking and is hardly going to draw a call to action by the central bank.
The downside in the economy is priced in.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is coming up in the MPR next week and analysts at TD Securities explained that the central bank's “least regrets” strategy will not change.
The Committee is likely to emphasise that preparations to deploy a negative OCR and Funding for Lending Programme are well underway; they could also flex tactical LSAP purchases to get more traction on the NZGB curve,
analysts at ANZ bank explained.
AUD/NZD levels
From a technical perspective, the cross is melting to the downside, in line with the following projections in the trade setup and articles that have since been updated since the start of the week:
Updated to risk-free
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.