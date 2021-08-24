AUD/NZD remains unchanged near 1.0450 post-NZ data

AUD/NZD prints some gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading session.

The Aussie manages to hold some ground on lesser coronavirus cases and vaccine booster optimism.

Kiwi remains grounded on better economic data.

AUD/NZD retreats after printing some initial gains on Monday in the Asian session. The pair has been in continuous downside momentum for two months, after making a high at 1.0824 on June 14.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0457, up 0.02% for the day.

A combination of factors weighing the performance of the Australian dollar against its counterpart.

The Aussie remained pressurized on the extension of lockdown amid renewed COVID-19 jitters and downbeat economic data at home.

Market participants remained cautious amid the worsening domestic coronavirus situation. New South Wales reported 800+ fresh cases on Sunday. The IHS Markit Australia Services PMI dropped to the lowest in 15 months.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,479 with 0.85% gains.

On the other hand, Kiwi gained on the better COVID-19 situation. New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the country is in a strong position to handle the lockdown.

On the data front, Retail Sales rose 3.3% in Q1 in June, following an upwardly revised 2.8% increase.

As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term.

AUD/NZD additional levels