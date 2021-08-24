AUD/NZD remains unchanged near 1.0450 post-NZ data

- AUD/NZD prints some gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading session.
- The Aussie manages to hold some ground on lesser coronavirus cases and vaccine booster optimism.
- Kiwi remains grounded on better economic data.
AUD/NZD retreats after printing some initial gains on Monday in the Asian session. The pair has been in continuous downside momentum for two months, after making a high at 1.0824 on June 14.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0457, up 0.02% for the day.
A combination of factors weighing the performance of the Australian dollar against its counterpart.
The Aussie remained pressurized on the extension of lockdown amid renewed COVID-19 jitters and downbeat economic data at home.
Market participants remained cautious amid the worsening domestic coronavirus situation. New South Wales reported 800+ fresh cases on Sunday. The IHS Markit Australia Services PMI dropped to the lowest in 15 months.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,479 with 0.85% gains.
On the other hand, Kiwi gained on the better COVID-19 situation. New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the country is in a strong position to handle the lockdown.
On the data front, Retail Sales rose 3.3% in Q1 in June, following an upwardly revised 2.8% increase.
As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0458
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.05
|Daily SMA50
|1.0615
|Daily SMA100
|1.0689
|Daily SMA200
|1.0695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0534
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0419
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0544
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0419
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0762
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0463
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0408
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0356
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0294
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0637
