AUD/NZD remains indecisive above 1.0400, China trade data, RBA eyed

- AUD/NZD remains lackluster below the key technical hurdles, struggles to extend corrective pullback of late.
- Mixed concerns over virus, cautious optimism for central bank actions restrict the pair’s moves.
- RBNZ’s Orr cites virus concerns, signaling challenges to the rate hike.
- China trade data for August may add to the uncertainty but the RBA’s likely delay in taper could favor the bears.
AUD/NZD seesaws around 1.0425 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The cross-currency pair refreshed yearly low the previous week and has been struggling for a clear direction, consolidating losses at a slower pace, afterward.
The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key China trade numbers for August and the monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Also contributing to the inactivity could be mixed concerns over the coronavirus conditions in Australia and New Zealand.
Although New Zealand easing virus-led alert levels from 3 to 2 ex-Auckland the previous day, fears of a spike in Aussie hospitalizations the next week and virus resistance to the vaccine weigh on the mood. Even so, recently easing chatters over the monetary policy tightening, be it at the Fed, RBA or the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) portray cautious optimism for the markets.
That said, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr recently cited the virus-led lockdowns as disruptive. The New Zealand central bank surprised markets by not announcing the rate hike in August as the covid conditions worsened in the Pacific nation.
On the other hand, the RBA is up for pushing back the earlier plan of reducing the weekly bond purchases as the COVID-19 numbers tease record tops and fears are high in the Oz nation.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains with eyes on the return of the US and Canadian traders from the extended weekend.
Also important will be China trade data for August and the RBA. While the RBA is likely to underpin the Aussie dollar (AUD) weakness, by delaying the taper, China data may come out as mixed and confuse AUD/NZD traders going forward.
Technical analysis
In addition to the 20-DMA near 1.0440, multiple descending trend line from July around 1.0450 adds to the immediate upside filters, suggesting brighter chances for the pair’s south-run to refresh yearly low of 1.0337.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0425
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0447
|Daily SMA50
|1.0552
|Daily SMA100
|1.0651
|Daily SMA200
|1.069
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0592
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0428
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0396
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
