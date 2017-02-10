AUD/NZD: Range defining the key bias into end year - Westpac

AUD/NZD: Range defining the key bias into end year - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, momentum is low for AUD/NZD cross and could turn (in favour of AUD) but, until a turn is confirmed, further retracements of the rally from 1.0360 are likely in early-4Q.
Key Quotes
“An initial slide to test 1.0750 (50%) should be seen as the first leg of a more complex and potentially frustrating correction with resistance in the 1.10 area.”
“Weekly
- The sharp turn developing in weekly momentum could lead to deeper than standard retracements of the 1.0360-1.1145 rally
- Deep retracements could undermine the potential for a more dynamic series of moves (towards 1.14-1.15) but bias is for an interim period of range trading”
“Monthly
- The continuation of overlapping price action since 2H 2015 may be frustrating, but is still seen as a forming long term base
- Although monthly momentum is pushing higher, it lacks dynamism. Moves since appear corrective, suggesting a broad consolidation rather than a reversal”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.