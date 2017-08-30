AUD/NZD range breaker, headed to 1.1200 on break of 1.1020? - Nomura

AUD/NZD range breaker, headed to 1.1200 on break of 1.1020? - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
As indicated above, AUD/NZD has reached our target and looks to be on the cusp of pushing through the top end of the 1.0238-1.1020 range it has occupied since mid-2016.
Key Quotes:
"In our opinion, signs of divergence in the underlying momentum of the respective economies, recent adjustment in the ratio of commodity price baskets in favour of Australia and shift in market sentiment over the medium-term outlook for monetary policy in Australia – particularly given the positive improvements in the labour market – should keep AUD/NZD supported.
"Indeed, the ongoing adjustment in the Australia-New Zealand 2yr swap spread should continue to underpin AUD/NZD over the near term, in our opinion. A key test will be Australian Q2 GDP data (due 6 September) for which expectations will firm up over coming days as partial inputs continue to be released. We and consensus expect faster growth over Q2 relative to the 0.3% q-o-q in Q1.
Overall, we believe dips in AUD/NZD should remain fairly shallow and that a break of the range – which looks to be a matter of when, not if – could see the cross-rate accelerate quickly towards 1.1200 and then towards the July 2015 high (1.1430)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.