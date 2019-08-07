AUD/NZD rallies as RBNZ surprised markets by larger than expected rate cut

- RBNZ announces a 0.5% rate cut versus 0.25% market consensus.
- The US-China trade headlines continue to flash mixed signals.
- People’s Bank of China (PBOC) let the USD/CNY fix appreciate.
AUD/NZD flashes fresh high of the month while taking rounds to 1.0452 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced a higher than expected rate cut on early Wednesday.
The New Zealand central bank defied market expectations of 0.25% Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut with a whopping 0.5% cut to the record low of 1.0%.
Elsewhere, risk tone again turned heavy during the early Asian session as Chinese media kept criticizing the US while also letting the Chinese Yuan (CNY) down against the US Dollar (USD) after stepping back from a currency war the day before. It’s worth noting that China’s Global Times also showed the dragon nation’s readiness to bear the US tariffs, which in turn spots the absence of normalcy between the US-China relation.
On the economic front, Australia’s AiG Performance of Construction Index (July) dropped below 43.0 prior to 39.1 whereas June month Home Loans contracted 0.9% versus expected expansion of +0.6%.
Given the initial market reaction to the RBNZ, investors will now await comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Assistant Governor Michele Bullock ahead of Thursday’s Chinese trade data and Friday’s Monetary Policy Statement from the RBA.
Technical Analysis
While Tuesday’s low near 1.0263 becomes the key support for bears to watch, pair’s run-up beyond 1.0460 enables it to again target early July highs near 1.0555.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 4H 100MA towards 6-week old resistance-line
Having bounced off 4H 100MA, the EUR/USD again aims for near-term resistance-line as it takes the bids to 1.1217 during early Wednesday. A week-old rising support-line seems immediate support.
GBP/USD remains confined in a range as no-deal Brexit concerns gain little attention
GBP/USD keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle as a lack of economic indicators and summer recess in the UK’s parliament restrict cable moves despite increasing odds for no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: Sellers are back as Tokyo open reassesses trade war respite
USD/JPY buyers can’t be happy for long as the pair drops to 106.22 on Tokyo open. The quote benefited from China’s scaling back the currency from record lows against the USD. Chinese media adds fuel into the US-China trade war.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.