AUD/NZD races higher on Tuesday, clipping into 1.08 as hawkish RBA pumps Aussie

- The AUD/NZD sees its single best trading day since June, climbing nearly 0.9% on Tuesday.
- The RBA's meeting minutes proved to be hawkish with the Aussie central bank seeing higher inflation risks.
- the Kiwi struggled after Monday's CPI inflation miss.
The AUD/NZD hustled up the charts to close Tuesday trading just shy of the 1.0800 major handle, driving the pair decisively back into prices not seen since September, with the Aussie (AUD) catching a firm bid from a hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) while the Kiwi (NZD) struggles to find some pickup after missing Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation expectations on Monday.
RBA Minutes: Case to hold was stronger, upside risks to inflation were a significant concern
The RBA's latest Meeting Minutes paved the way for the Australian reserve bank to hold interest rates higher for even longer than previously anticipated, driving the Aussie higher as markets firmly bid the AUD against its Antipodean neighbor.
Forex Today: Dollar slides despite upbeat US data
The Kiwi broadly missed the mark in late Monday's CPI inflation reading, with the annualized figure into the third quarter flubbing the 5.9% forecast to print at 5.6% against the previous quarter's 6%.
Next up on the economic calendar data docket will be Thursday's Australian employment figures, followed by New Zealand trade balance figures late in the day.
The Australian Unemployment Rate for September is expected to print flat at 3.7%, while the Unemployment Change figure for the same period is expected to decline from 64.9K to 20K.
The Kiwi Trade Balance reading is slated for late Thursday at 21:45 GMT, when the NZ markets are heading into the early Friday Asia market session. NZ Trade Balance for the year into September last printed at $-15.54B.
AUD/NZD Technical Outlook
Tuesday's bullish pump in the AUD/NZD sent the pair straight into the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), with the pair hanging just south of the 1.0800 major handle. Overall bids still remain in bearish territory, but only slightly, with the 200-day SMA hanging just overhead at 1.0820.
Despite the day's solid green bar for the Aussie, the pair remains firmly entrenched in the middle of 2023's consolidation, with the AUD/NZD testing into price levels that have plagued the pair for most of the year.
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0795
|Today Daily Change
|0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|1.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0727
|Daily SMA50
|1.0799
|Daily SMA100
|1.0834
|Daily SMA200
|1.082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0708
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0654
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0703
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0624
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0919
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0774
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0550 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD approached the 1.0600 level and experienced a pullback. Despite positive US economic data, the pair is holding above 1.0550 with a bullish bias in the short term. Yields have risen significantly on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD fails to retake 1.2200, focus turns to UK inflation
The GBP/USD continues to trade in a range between 1.2225 and 1.2130, with no clear direction. Despite positive US economic data, the US dollar failed to gain strength. Market focus now shifts to the upcoming UK inflation report, due on Wednesday.
Gold maintains the positive tone above $1,920 Premium
After falling toward $1,920, Gold regained its traction and rose toward $1,930. Despite the modest US Dollar strength and rising US yields, XAU/USD holds its ground on Tuesday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions.
XRP price likely to rally as companies favor Ripple over Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Monero
XRP price could turn bullish soon, on the back of companies showing preference for Ripple token over other remittance ecosystems, including Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, and Monero. In under two weeks, the XRP token has secured multiple integrations likely to provide hindwings for the token.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: AMD poised to bounce 12% despite sell-off in stocks
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the primary semiconductor competitor to Nvidia (NVDA), has seen its stock price set up for at least a 12% rally over the past week as shares have broken through a descending topline and then used it as support. The next target for bulls is $119, which at the current price near $106 would require an approximate 12% leap.