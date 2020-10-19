AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Weekly support and daily resistance in focus

- AUD/NZD is offering a case for both the bulls and the bears.
- The daily resistance is a keen target, but eyes are on weekly support.
The price of AUD/NZD is testing a long term support which is expected to hold. However, if it does not, the downside will be in focus towards 1.0630 ahead of 1.04 as a long term target.
Bulls, on the other hand, are seeking a test of the daily resistance located in the 1.0760s.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the market structure and the aforementioned target areas from both a bullish and bearish perspective.
Monthly chart
As can be seen, the price is supported at a critical level.
If the support gives, then the focus will be on the downside towards the 1.04 area.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows that the price is trading within a bearish impulse which will have more legs on it if the monthly support is broken.
If support holds, then the focus will be on the upside.
Daily chart
On the other hand, if the support holds and the resistance of the early October structure also holds, then the bears could be in with a discount.
1.0630 could be the next stop, however, and offer bulls a discount in targeting the aforementioned daily resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
