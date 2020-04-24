AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Testing key resistance and looking at the 200-WMA

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • AUD/NZD keeps the bullish tone in place and hit monthly highs.
  • Aussie is currently testing a strong resistance and trading near the 1.0650 zone.

The Aussie posted the third weekly gain in a row versus the kiwi. The upside bias is maintained but the AUD/NZD needs to break the 1.0650 area to clear the way to more gains.

The 200-week moving average stands around 1.0660, near the 1.0650, so a weekly close above 1.0660 would target 1.0750.

If AUD/NZD fails to break higher in the short-term, a bearish correction seems likely. Targets in the pair to the downside lie at 1.0540 and 1.0490. A slide below 1.0300 would signal further losses ahead.

AUD/NZD weekly chart

adunzd

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0626
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0424
Daily SMA50 1.0369
Daily SMA100 1.0387
Daily SMA200 1.0511
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0643
Previous Daily Low 1.0583
Previous Weekly High 1.0635
Previous Weekly Low 1.0421
Previous Monthly High 1.0536
Previous Monthly Low 0.9924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0606
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.062
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0574
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0549
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0515
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0634
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0669
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0694

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

