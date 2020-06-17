AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Stays depressed below 1.0700 despite swift action around New Zealand GDP

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD trims the latest pullback from a three-day low.
  • New Zealand’s Q1 GDP contracts 1.6% QoQ, 0.2% on YoY.
  • The monthly falling trend line adds to the upside barrier amid bearish MACD.

AUD/NZD fades the quick bounce from three-day low while easing from 1.0669 to 1.0663 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The pair’s latest moves could be attributed to New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) GDP release that flashed downbeat figures. However, the quote remains below key technical resistances and hence keeps the sellers hopeful as we write.

Read: Breaking: New Zealand GDP contracts 1.6% QoQ in Q1, Kiwi pops and drops

Among the catalysts that favor the bears are a confluence of 100 and 200-bar SMA, downbeat MACD histogram and a descending trend line from June 02.

As a result, the pair’s further weakness towards the monthly low, near 1.0581, becomes expected. Though, 1.0610 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall whereas May month bottom surrounding 1.0575/70 could challenge the sellers afterward.

In a case where the bears dominate past-1.0570, March month’s high near 1.0535 and 1.0500 round-figure could become their favorites.

Alternatively, a sustained break above 1.0715 needs to cross the weekly peak of 1.0735 to regain the strength to target 1.0800 round-figures during the further upside.

AUD/NZD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0664
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.0678
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0722
Daily SMA50 1.0663
Daily SMA100 1.0502
Daily SMA200 1.0545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0735
Previous Daily Low 1.0635
Previous Weekly High 1.0745
Previous Weekly Low 1.0628
Previous Monthly High 1.0841
Previous Monthly Low 1.0574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0697
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0631
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0583
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0531
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0731
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0831

 

 

