AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Stays depressed below 1.0700 despite swift action around New Zealand GDP

- AUD/NZD trims the latest pullback from a three-day low.
- New Zealand’s Q1 GDP contracts 1.6% QoQ, 0.2% on YoY.
- The monthly falling trend line adds to the upside barrier amid bearish MACD.
AUD/NZD fades the quick bounce from three-day low while easing from 1.0669 to 1.0663 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The pair’s latest moves could be attributed to New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) GDP release that flashed downbeat figures. However, the quote remains below key technical resistances and hence keeps the sellers hopeful as we write.
Read: Breaking: New Zealand GDP contracts 1.6% QoQ in Q1, Kiwi pops and drops
Among the catalysts that favor the bears are a confluence of 100 and 200-bar SMA, downbeat MACD histogram and a descending trend line from June 02.
As a result, the pair’s further weakness towards the monthly low, near 1.0581, becomes expected. Though, 1.0610 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall whereas May month bottom surrounding 1.0575/70 could challenge the sellers afterward.
In a case where the bears dominate past-1.0570, March month’s high near 1.0535 and 1.0500 round-figure could become their favorites.
Alternatively, a sustained break above 1.0715 needs to cross the weekly peak of 1.0735 to regain the strength to target 1.0800 round-figures during the further upside.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.0678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0722
|Daily SMA50
|1.0663
|Daily SMA100
|1.0502
|Daily SMA200
|1.0545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0635
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0628
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0631
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0531
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0831
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pops and drops after NZ Q1 GDP big miss
The NZD/USD pair jumped initially and then fell back below 0.6450, in response to a bigger-than-expected contraction in the NZ economy for Q1 2020. NZ GDP shrank 1.6% in Q1 vs. -1% expected.
AUD/USD: In a choppy range below 0.6900, Aussie employment data eyed
AUD/USD remains in the choppy range below 0.6900 after two-day declines. The Aussie earlier flashed a negative daily closing, the second one in a row, as the market’s risk sentiment turned sour on the fresh coronavirus updates.
USD/JPY drops back below 107.00, as risk sentiment sours
Amid souring risk sentiment and a broadly subdued US dollar, USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.00 at the Tokyo open. Coronavirus resurgence, losses in S&P 500 futures and likely upward revision to the Japanese economic assessment weighs on the spot.
Gold: Consolidates the recovery below $1730
Having faced resistance once again above the 1730 level, Gold (XAU/USD) is ranging in a $5 tight band so far this Thursday’s Asian trading. The XAU bulls are consolidating the recovery from Wednesday’s low of 1712.76.
WTI remains pressured below $38.00 following EIA inventory build
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $38.63. The energy benchmark prints consecutive second day of losses after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released higher than forecast stockpile numbers.