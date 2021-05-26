AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Slumps below 1.0700 as RBNZ teases rate hike in late 2022

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD stands on slippery ground following the RBNZ status-quo.
  • Bullish signals from RBNZ joins bearish MACD, sustained break of the key trend lines to favor sellers.
  • 50-day SMA adds to the upside barriers, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level lures the bears.

AUD/NZD extends the RBNZ-led declines to 1.0660, down 0.58% intraday, during early Wednesday.

Although the RBNZ matched wide market forecasts of announcing no policy change, the New Zealand’s (NZ) central bank’s signals to hike the benchmark rates from 0.25% current levels during late 2022 seem to put a strong bid under the New Zealand dollar (NZD).

Technically, the pair’s sustained break of ascending support lines from early December 2020 and March 2021, respectively around 1.0720 and 1.0750, joins the bearish MACD to back the AUD/NZD sellers.

Also favoring the south-run could be the pair’s break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of December-March upside.

Hence, the latest fall seems to target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0616 should the RBNZ Press Conference push for the rate hike. However, the late February lows near 1.0640 can offer an intermediate halt during the south-run.

On the contrary, corrective pullback needs to bounce back beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0680 to direct AUD/NZD buyers toward the short-term resistance line near 1.720 before highlighting the broader one near 1.0750.

Though, AUD/NZD bulls may not be able to regain control until crossing the 50-day SMA level of 1.0800 on a daily closing basis.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0671
Today Daily Change -53 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.49%
Today daily open 1.0724
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0764
Daily SMA50 1.0804
Daily SMA100 1.0767
Daily SMA200 1.0744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0763
Previous Daily Low 1.0713
Previous Weekly High 1.081
Previous Weekly Low 1.0723
Previous Monthly High 1.0927
Previous Monthly Low 1.0698
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0744
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0703
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0683
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0653
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0754
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0805

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

