AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 1.0600, en route July low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD remains depressed near the lowest in 16 weeks.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA, six-month-old rising trend line favor sellers.
  • Bulls can aim for September low only if clearing the multi-day-long resistance line, previous support.

AUD/NZD drops to 1.0596 during the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair seesaws near the previous day’s low, also around the July month’s bottom while keeping its downside break of an ascending trend line from April 21, as well as 200-day SMA.

Other than the extended fall beneath the previous key supports, bearish MACD also favors the sellers to aim for the 1.0558 figure, comprising July month’s low, as immediate support. However, a downward sloping trend line from September 03, at 1.0550 now, can challenges the AUD/NZD pair sellers afterward.

If at all the quote refrains from bouncing off 1.0550, 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-August upside, around 1.0485, will be on the sellers’ radar.

During the pair’s pullback move, which is less likely before 1.0550, the 200-day SMA level of 1.0635 can offer adjacent resistance ahead of the previous support line, currently around 1.0675.

It should, however, be noted that AUD/NZD bulls can return to the table on a successful break above 1.0675. Following that, the 1.0700 threshold and September month’s low near 1.0715 could lure them.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0601
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 1.061
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.075
Daily SMA50 1.0823
Daily SMA100 1.0777
Daily SMA200 1.0632
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.066
Previous Daily Low 1.0599
Previous Weekly High 1.0734
Previous Weekly Low 1.0643
Previous Monthly High 1.0966
Previous Monthly Low 1.0712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0622
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0637
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0562
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0685
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0709

 

 

