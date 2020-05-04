AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Resuming upside after pullback to 1.0570

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • AUD/NZD rebounds in line with the dominant trend but the recent top seems far away.
  • Risk events ahead: RBA decision and Australian PMI on Tuesday.

The AUD/NZD pair rose on Monday after falling during three consecutive days. The main trend still points to the upside. The bullish outlook in the daily chart is likely to remain in place as long as it maintains 1.0500/20.

On the upside, AUD/NZD needs to rise back above 1.0650 to gain momentum; immediate resistance is seen at 1.0670. Last week top at 1.0750 is out of the radar for the moment.

Friday’s weekly close in the pair signals exhaustion to the upside, favoring some correction or consolidation ahead. A weekly close above 1.0700 would clear the way to more gains.

AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0591
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.0591
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0541
Daily SMA50 1.0395
Daily SMA100 1.0401
Daily SMA200 1.0518
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0639
Previous Daily Low 1.0574
Previous Weekly High 1.0753
Previous Weekly Low 1.0574
Previous Monthly High 1.0753
Previous Monthly Low 1.0151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0599
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0614
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0564
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0536
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0499
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0629
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0666
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0694

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0900 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0900 amid risk-off mood

The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.0900 level this Monday, as risk-aversion prevailed. Renewed tensions between the US and China, and dismal data behind the negative sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD continues to meet buyers around 1.2400

GBP/USD continues to meet buyers around 1.2400

GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.2404, despite investors lack reasons to buy the sterling. The UK and the US to start trade talks this Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

RBA Preview: Markets looking for forecasts, not action

RBA Preview: Markets looking for forecasts, not action

There are other forces now in play pertaining to the Chinese and US cold war. The trade wars had been the dominant theme in markets before a so-called phase 1 deal was agreed upon at the end of last year, but that was before the virus hit.

Read more

Gold moves higher as US-China relations take a sour turn

Gold moves higher as US-China relations take a sour turn

There is quite a large consolidation pattern on the 4-hour gold chart below. The price has moved into a wedge-like formation and it will be interesting to see if the bulls can take out the pattern to the upside. 

Gold News

WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $23.00/bbl

WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $23.00/bbl

Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate are prolonging the upbeat momentum at the beginning of the week beyond the $22.00 mark, advancing more than 12% at the time of writing.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures