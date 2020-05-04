AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Resuming upside after pullback to 1.0570

- AUD/NZD rebounds in line with the dominant trend but the recent top seems far away.
- Risk events ahead: RBA decision and Australian PMI on Tuesday.
The AUD/NZD pair rose on Monday after falling during three consecutive days. The main trend still points to the upside. The bullish outlook in the daily chart is likely to remain in place as long as it maintains 1.0500/20.
On the upside, AUD/NZD needs to rise back above 1.0650 to gain momentum; immediate resistance is seen at 1.0670. Last week top at 1.0750 is out of the radar for the moment.
Friday’s weekly close in the pair signals exhaustion to the upside, favoring some correction or consolidation ahead. A weekly close above 1.0700 would clear the way to more gains.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0591
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0541
|Daily SMA50
|1.0395
|Daily SMA100
|1.0401
|Daily SMA200
|1.0518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0574
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0753
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0574
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0753
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0694
