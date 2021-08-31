AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Remains pressured around 16-month low

- AUD/NZD bears take a breather after refreshing multi-day bottom.
- A daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement becomes necessary for further selling.
- Oversold RSI hints at a corrective pullback towards seven-week-old resistance line.
AUD/NZD bears smashed 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-August 2020 upside to test the lowest levels since April 2020 around 1.0340 during early Tuesday. That said, the cross-currency pair wobbles around 1.0383, down 0.40% intraday by the press time.
Given the heavy fall, a corrective pullback, supported by the oversold RSI can’t be ruled out. However, AUD/NZD buyers won’t be serious until witnessing a daily closing past a downward sloping trend line from mid-July, around 1.0490.
It should be noted that the late 2020 bottom surrounding 1.0410 offers immediate resistance to the pair.
On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0352 holds the key to the AUD/NZD pair’s further weakness.
Following that, April 2020 lows near 1.0150 can lure the pair sellers ahead of directing them to the 1.0000 psychological magnet and the previous yearly low close to 0.9925.
AUD/NZD: daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0381
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|1.0424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0465
|Daily SMA50
|1.0579
|Daily SMA100
|1.0668
|Daily SMA200
|1.0692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0444
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0534
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0391
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0762
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0484
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
