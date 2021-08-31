AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Remains pressured around 16-month low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD bears take a breather after refreshing multi-day bottom.
  • A daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement becomes necessary for further selling.
  • Oversold RSI hints at a corrective pullback towards seven-week-old resistance line.

AUD/NZD bears smashed 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-August 2020 upside to test the lowest levels since April 2020 around 1.0340 during early Tuesday. That said, the cross-currency pair wobbles around 1.0383, down 0.40% intraday by the press time.

Given the heavy fall, a corrective pullback, supported by the oversold RSI can’t be ruled out. However, AUD/NZD buyers won’t be serious until witnessing a daily closing past a downward sloping trend line from mid-July, around 1.0490.

It should be noted that the late 2020 bottom surrounding 1.0410 offers immediate resistance to the pair.

On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0352 holds the key to the AUD/NZD pair’s further weakness.

Following that, April 2020 lows near 1.0150 can lure the pair sellers ahead of directing them to the 1.0000 psychological magnet and the previous yearly low close to 0.9925.

AUD/NZD: daily chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0381
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.41%
Today daily open 1.0424
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0465
Daily SMA50 1.0579
Daily SMA100 1.0668
Daily SMA200 1.0692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0444
Previous Daily Low 1.0405
Previous Weekly High 1.0534
Previous Weekly Low 1.0391
Previous Monthly High 1.0762
Previous Monthly Low 1.0509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0429
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0405
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0385
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0365
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0444
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0464
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0484

 

 

