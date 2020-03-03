AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Registers pullback from 50-day SMA after RBA

- AUD/NZD recovers from short-term support following RBA’s 0.25% rate cut.
- 200-day SMA acts as the key upside barrier.
- Multiple lows around 1.0310 offer strong downside support.
Following the RBA’s 0.25% rate cut to the record-low interest rate of 0.50%, AUD/NZD rises to 1.0457 amid early trading hours of Tuesday. Even so, the pair remains below a downward sloping trend line since early January.
Read: Breaking: RBA cuts Official Cash Rate by 25 bps to 0.50%, AUD/USD jumps
Given the pair’s sustained trading beyond 50-day SMA, prices are likely to cross the immediate trend line resistance, at 1.0465 now, which in turn will propel AUD/NZD prices towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its November 2019 to January 2020 fall, near 1.0515.
However, a 200-day SMA level around 1.0545 will question the bulls afterward, failing to which can escalate the recovery moves towards 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels near 1.0585 and 1.0655 respectively.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below 50-day SMA level of 1.0405 will need validation from a downtick below 1.0400 to push the sellers towards 1.0380 support level.
Should there be further declines below 1.0380, multiple lows marked from the early January, around 1.0310, will please the bears.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.043
|Today Daily Change
|-27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.0457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0436
|Daily SMA50
|1.0407
|Daily SMA100
|1.0512
|Daily SMA200
|1.0543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0385
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0508
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0357
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates RBA's surprise rate cut-led gains above 0.6550
AUD/USD consolidates the rally to fresh session highs of 0.6566 after the RBA unexpectedly cut rates by 25 bps to fight the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Markets await the G7 response and Australian Q4 GDP data for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.50 as risk sentiment sours
The bears are fighting back control, knocking-off USD/JPY to a fresh daily low near 107.70, as the risk sentiment sours on the G7 statement news. The G7 sources cited that the statement lacked specific language calling for global coordinated stimulus measures.
All eyes on Tuesday's G7 amid risk reset
It was clear given the rapid tightening of financial conditions and falling inflation expectations that we were always going to see a response from central banks, with many seeing the potential actions as coordinated.
WTI building a bullish case as OPEC+ expected to intervene
The price of oil is rallying and extended its overnight session gains in Asia, travelling from a low of $47.58 to a high of $48.53, +1.26% on the session so far. This follows a positive settlement for oil futures of a gain of more than 4%.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.