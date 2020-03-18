AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Recovers following NZ GDP, stays below 5-day SMA

- AUD/NZD bounces off following New Zealand (NZ) Q4 GDP.
- 5-day SMA can offer immediate resistance ahead of March 2019 bottom.
- Sellers await entry below the parity level.
AUD/NZD consolidates losses to 1.0070 after New Zealand’s (NZ) fourth quarter (Q4) GDP release during the early Asian session on Thursday.
The Pacific nation’s economic growth matched wide market expectations, 0.5% QoQ and 1.8% YoY, while staying below the previous readouts.
Read: Breaking: New Zealand Q4 GDP: 0.5% QoQ (expected 0.5%, prior 0.7%)
Even if the news managed to trigger the pair’s pullback moves, the quote stays below the closest resistance of the 5-day SMA level, currently near 1.0115, which if broken can propel prices toward 1.0200 mark.
Should buyers concentrate more on the oversold RSI beyond 1.0200, January month low near 1.0290 will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, 1.0000 psychological magnet is the entry point for the new sellers targeting the recent lows near 0.9990 and 0.9925.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0074
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0381
|Daily SMA50
|1.039
|Daily SMA100
|1.0468
|Daily SMA200
|1.053
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0131
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0026
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0536
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0508
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9981
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0251
