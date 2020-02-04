AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Probes 200-bar SMA after RBA interest rate decision

- AUD/NZD rises to eight-day high despite RBA matching wide market expectations.
- A five-week-old falling trend line will keep buyers in check.
- Sellers may look towards last week's low on the U-turn.
AUD/NZD is up +0.40% to 1.0390 after the RBA matched most consensus while announcing no change in the benchmark interest rate of 0.75% during early Tuesday. Traders might have given considerations to the statement that term coronavirus, Aussie bushfires as temporary pain.
Read: RBA: Bushfires, coronavirus will temporarily weigh on growth
In a reaction, the quote rises to a 200-bar SMA level of 1.0394, not to mention the highest since January 23. However, the quote is still below the short-term falling trend line, at 1.0410, which keeps buyers away.
Should AUD/NZD prices manage to cross the 1.0410 mark, the mid-January tops near 1.0460 and the previous month high near 1.0500 will be on the bull’s radar.
Meanwhile, 1.0340 and last week’s low near 1.0300 could entertain sellers.
However, pair’s declines below 1.0300 might not hesitate to recall the August 2019 low near 1.0260.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0392
|Today Daily Change
|41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|1.0351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0371
|Daily SMA50
|1.0418
|Daily SMA100
|1.0573
|Daily SMA200
|1.0557
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0324
|Previous Weekly High
|1.038
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.059
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.029
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0325
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0375
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0425
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates RBA's status-quo-led gains above 0.6700
AUD/USD consolidates the gains above 0.6700, having reached a new three-day high near 0.6730 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 0.75% and sounded upbeat on the economic outlook.
USD/JPY takes out 100-day MA amid risk-on in Asian equities
USD/JPY extends recovery towards 109.00 amid a rebound in the Asian stocks, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, having cleared the critical 108.74 100-day SMA resistance in the last minutes.
US Manufacturing PMI: Factories rebound despite China virus threat
The US manufacturing sector ended its five month contraction in January as the new orders, export orders and production metrics unexpectedly rebounded suggesting that business spending may be reviving after a year-long slump.
WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $50.30, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 two hours ago. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.