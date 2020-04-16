AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pops and drops after Aussie jobs report

- AUD/NZD fails to hold gains earned through Australian employment data.
- The reason could be spotted from the period of data collection.
- The pair stays positive above 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
Upbeat Aussie employment data fail to keep AUD/NZD buyers happy for long as the pair drops to 1.0540 after marking a brief uptick to 1.0565 on the data release during early Thursday.
Read: Breaking: Aussie jobs data better than expected, but the caveat is ...
Even so, the pair remains above 200-day SMA, not to forget its trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from November 2019 to March 2020.
As a result, buyers remain hopeful to challenge the yearly high surrounding 1.0590 while targeting late-November 2019 top close to 1.0710 during the further upside.
Alternatively, a daily close below 200-day SMA level of 1.0508 could drag the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement near March 25 high of 1.0400.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0555
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.0548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0303
|Daily SMA50
|1.0355
|Daily SMA100
|1.0383
|Daily SMA200
|1.0508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0573
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0512
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0552
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0211
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0536
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0535
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh five-day low below 0.63, upbeat Australian March Jobs ignored
Having failed to hold above 0.6300, AUD/USD hits a new five-day low near 0.6270 despite better-than-expected Australian jobs data for March. The aussie dollar shrugs-off the labor market survey, as it was conducted during the pre-lockdown period.
USD/JPY looking to 108.00 in USD risk-off correction
USD/JPY extends gains towards 108.00, as the US dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.
Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak
Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.
WTI: Up 3% in Asia, Wednesday's 18-year low not confirmed by daily RSI
WTI crude is flashing green in Asia amid signs of temporary loss of bearish momentum on technical charts. The black gold is trading at $20.46, representing a 3 percent gain on the day, having hit a low of $19.21 on Wednesday.
USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data
Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session.